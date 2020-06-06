Skip links
ModulPro

ModulPro

Quality
Moduls and
Elements.

Our skilled team

Crafting Excellence
in Element and
Module Production

Engineering

We understand
that every product
is unique

Introduction

Introduction

Welcome to our state-of-the-art wooden frame element production factory. With a commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and sustainable practices, we specialise in the manufacturing of wooden frame elements used in various industries such as construction, architecture, structural engineering, and modular construction. Our factory combines traditional woodworking techniques with modern technology to produce high-quality, durable, and aesthetically pleasing wooden frame elements.

20+
Years of Experience

We specialise in the production of high quality Modules and elements.

  • Wooden Frame Element Production
  • Module Construction
  • EC3 Panels
  • CLT-Elements
References
Concept Design

Through a unique combination of engineering, construction and design disciplines and expertise.

Schematic Drawings

Interior design is the art and science of enhancing the interiors, sometimes including the exterior, of a space.

Project Administration

Hub Construction employs over 30 employees, the majority of whom are based on project sites.

Building the future cities

Urban design draws together the many strands of place-making stewardship.

Influential and impactful

Urban design draws together the many strands of place-making stewardship.

Functional interior design

Urban design draws together the many strands of place-making stewardship.

Award-winning architecture

Urban design draws together the many strands of place-making stewardship.

Influential and impactful

Urban design draws together the many strands of place-making stewardship.

Functional interior design

Urban design draws together the many strands of place-making stewardship.

Award-winning architecture

Urban design draws together the many strands of place-making stewardship.

78%
Repeating customers
137
Projects completed
2M
Square feet built
12+
Awards

Projects

— Latest projects

Selected case studies

Modern Architecture

Case Study

Modern Architecture

Prestigious Penthouse

House Renovation​

Refined Elegance

Brooklyn Residence​

Sydney Opera House​

Villa in Dallas

South Florida Towers

Maldives Garden

Florida Condos

Interior Design '22

Hub embraces holistic development and support for employees the aim of being a first-choice employer our sectors.

Interior Design '22

Interior design is the art and science of enhancing the interiors, sometimes including the exterior, of a space.

Interior Design '22

Through a unique combination of engineering, construction and design disciplines and expertise, Liquid delivers an excellent design perspective.

Trusted Experience

Through a unique combination of engineering, construction and design disciplines and expertise.

Mary Clark

Mary Clark

Architect
Mary Clark

Mary Clark

Architect
Mary Clark

Mary Clark

Architect
Mary Clark

Mary Clark

Architect

— Clients

Let's talk

Have a project in mind?

